Palestine reports 3 new coronavirus cases in Bethlehem

By Lababa Zoukan



RAMALLAH (AA) – The Palestinian government reported three new cases of coronavirus in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Saturday.



Speaking at a press conference in Ramallah, government spokesman Ibrahim Melhem said the new cases take to 38 the total infections in the West Bank.



The Palestinian authorities recorded the first coronavirus case in Bethlehem on March 5.



After emerging in Wuhan, China, in December, the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 has spread to more than 120 countries and territories.



The global death toll is now over 5,400, with more than 142,000 confirmed cases, according to the World Health Organization, which declared the outbreak a “pandemic".



*Bassel Ibrahim contributed to this report from Ankara

