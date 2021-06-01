Palestine summons 4 European ambassadors for negative votes

By Muhammad Ghafari

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – The Palestinian Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors from four European countries on Tuesday for negative votes on resolutions relevant to the Palestinian cause.

Undersecretary of the Ministry Amal Jadou summoned the UK, Austria, Czech Republic and Bulgarian ambassadors for votes related to Palestine at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

It said Jadou expressed to the ambassadors "the Palestinian leadership's shock at this vote, which constitutes a green light for Israel, the occupying power, to continue its aggression and systematic violations of the rights of the Palestinian people."

She cited that the move "reinforces the culture of impunity, and gives Israel the opportunity to consolidate its occupation, and to continue to commit the two crimes of apartheid and persecution, which constitute crimes against humanity, according to international law."

Jadou asked the ambassadors to provide clarifications from their ministries about the votes and delivered letters of protest from Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki to his counterparts in those countries.

The Ministry also reported that the German ambassador will be summoned Thursday.

The UNHRC voted last Thursday in favor of opening an international investigation into alleged violations during an 11-day military assault on the Gaza Strip by Israel that was defended by Palestinian resistance factions.

The 74th session of the WHO approved a draft resolution on Wednesday to provide support for the Palestinian health system and basic infrastructure, and provide vaccines, medicine and medical supplies.

An Egyptian-brokered truce that took effect May 21 ended Israel’s 11-day bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

Israeli attacks in Gaza and the West Bank killed at least 289 people, including women and children, and left a trail of destruction. Health centers and media offices, as well as schools, were among structures that were targeted.

