Palestinian faction decries UAE-Israeli 'normalization'

GAZA CITY, Palestine (AA) – The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) on Wednesday condemned the "normalization" of relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel.

"We condemn the UAE’s continuation of the crime of normalization with the Zionist entity," the leftist faction said in a statement.

"The escalation of the pace of normalization, including carrying out direct flights…is a reflection of the stabbing of the Palestinian cause and the sacrifices of our people and our Arab nation."

The PFLP stressed that the UAE, through its continued public and non-public moves aimed at fostering closer ties with Israel, wants to emphasize that it is the "godfather of normalization with the Zionist entity and a sponsor and implementer of the Zionist and American conspiracy policies in the Arab region."

On Tuesday evening, an Emirati plane landed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv for the second time in a month on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi.

In both instances, the planes were reportedly carrying medical aid for Palestinians.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the trip was coordinated through the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

The Palestinian Authority rejected both planes, citing a lack of coordination.

"We are not aware of this aid, and we have heard about it from the media, and it was not coordinated with us," Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh told reporters Tuesday.

The UAE does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel, despite numerous reports of unspecified contacts between the two countries.

*Writing by Mahmoud Barakat