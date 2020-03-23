Palestinian leader issues amnesty order amid COVID-19

By Hamdi Yildiz

RAMALLAH (AA) – Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas issued an amnesty order Sunday for some civil detainees as part of efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, Palestinian Presidential Spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudainah announced that Abbas had decided to release those who have completed half their sentences for crimes and misdemeanors.

Abu Rudainah stressed that the amnesty order is not valid for those who committed dangerous crimes.

The statement did not say how many detainees will be released.

The Palestinian administration has taken a number of measures including the closure of schools and a partial curfew as part of the fight against the coronavirus.

The novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emerged in Wuhan, China last December and has spread to at least 169 countries and regions, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

There are nearly 336,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with the death toll over 14,600 while more than 98,000 have recovered.

*Writing by Davut Demircan