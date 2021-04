By Qais Abu Samra

BETHLEHEM, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian man was shot by Israeli forces near the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu Agency that the man was shot by Israeli soldiers at the al-Nashash checkpoint south of Bethlehem.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

The checkpoint has been closed after the shooting, according to the witnesses.

* Writing by Mahmoud Barakat