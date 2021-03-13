Palestinian minister lightly wounded by Israeli forces

By Ekrem Biceroglu

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – Palestinian Labor Minister Nasri Abu Jaish was slightly injured in demonstrations protesting Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank following intervention by Israeli soldiers.

His brother and an activist, Nasa, told Anadolu Agency that the official was wounded by a stun grenade fired by Israeli forces, and was also battered by a soldier's weapon during demonstrations in Bayt Dajan.

Palestinian authorities or the minister have yet to make a statement about the incident.

On Friday, Palestinians protested illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank and the wall of separation. Three protesters were wounded and dozens were affected by tear gas when Israeli forces interrupted the protest.

Palestinians stage protests every Friday and Israeli soldiers use live ammunition, tear gas and water cannons to intervene.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is regarded as occupied territory under international law, making all Jewish settlements there illegal.