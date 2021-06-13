Palestinian officials set to visit Egypt for talks on Gaza reconstruction

By Awad al-Rujoub

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian government delegation is set to arrive in Cairo on Sunday for talks with Egyptian officials on the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip.

The delegation will be headed by Deputy Prime Minister Ziad Abu Amr, according to the official Wafa news agency.

"The delegation will continue meetings that started with the Egyptian delegation in Gaza on setting the mechanisms for the reconstruction of Gaza,” Local Government Minister Majdi al-Saleh said in statements cited by Wafa.

According to official figures, in the course of Israel’s 11-day bombardment of Gaza last month, 1,447 housing units and 205 buildings were completely destroyed and around 13,000 houses partially damaged, in addition to a wide scale of destruction on Gaza infrastructure.

At least 289 Palestinians were killed and thousands injured in the Israeli attacks that came to a halt under an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire on May 21.

Palestinian rocket fire from the Gaza Strip also killed 13 Israelis.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara