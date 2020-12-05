Palestinian teen killed by Israel forces

By Mustafa Deveci

JERUSALEM, Palestine (AA) – A Palestinian teen died Friday after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.

Ali Ebu Aliyye, 13, died of injuries sustained when he was shot by Israeli troops in a village near Ramallah, according to a statement by Palestine’s Health Ministry.

Israeli forces injured five Palestinians, including Aliyye, who were taking part in weekly anti-settlement demonstrations in the occupied West Bank city.

The Israeli army used live and rubber bullets to break up the marches, with protesters pelting stones at soldiers.

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank stage demonstrations every Friday to protest Israel’s decades-long policy of building Jewish-only settlements on confiscated Palestinian land.

International law regards the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as "occupied territory" and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz