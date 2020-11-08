Palestinians happy with Trump’s election loss

By Hamdi Yildiz

RAMALLAH, Palestine (AA) – US President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House will be a relief for Palestinians under Israeli occupation, the nation’s leaders said Sunday.

Nabil Shaath, Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas’ special envoy, told Anadolu Agency that the Trump administration was the worst for Palestinians.

“For us, it is a gain to get rid of Trump. However, we don’t expect an essential strategic change in America’s stance towards the Palestinian cause,” he said.

Hanan Ashrawi, a senior member of the Palestine Liberation Organization’s Executive Committee, called for a re-adjustment of balances in and out of the US.

Mustafa Barghouti, General Secretary of Palestinian National Initiative, expressed happiness about US election results and said Trump was the worst American president civilization encountered in modern times.

“Trump shattered international relations and politics. The so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ was the worst thing he did for Palestinians,” he said.

Mujahideen Movement, part of the Palestinian resistance, also commented on election results and said Trump’s downfall was tantamount to the collapse of all systems that have betrayed their own people and Palestine.

Israel occupied Palestinian territories, including the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in 1967.

Palestinians want the territories for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

* Writing by Ahmet Gencturk