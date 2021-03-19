Pandemic claims 18 more lives in Palestine

By Esat Firat

JERUSALEM (AA) – Palestinian health authorities confirmed 18 fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic Thursday along with 2,311 infections over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that 1,807 cases were recorded in the occupied West Bank and 234 infections were registered in East Jerusalem while the blockaded Gaza Strip confirmed 270 cases.

The overall virus tally has reached 245,790 confirmed cases, including 2,608 fatalities.

The statement said the number of COVID-19 patients in critical condition stands at 190.

A total of 219,427 patients in the country have won the battle against the virus so far, it added.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila warned Tuesday that medical conditions in Palestine have become "extremely dangerous" due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital occupancy in Palestine has reached 100%, al-Kaila said.

A significant increase has been observed in the number of intubated patients and those receiving treatment in intensive care units, she noted.

The West Bank and Gaza Strip have seen a significant surge in new infections and fatalities in recent weeks after an initial drop in daily cases.

*Writing by Zehra Nur Duz