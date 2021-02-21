Pandemic claims 26 more lives in Libya, 17 more in UAE

By Mohammad Yahya

ISTANBUL (AA) – The coronavirus pandemic claimed the lives of 26 people in Libya on Sunday and 17 others in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said 472 people tested positive for COVID-19 and 1,052 recovered over the past 48 hours.

The new figures pushed Libya’s count to 129,797 confirmed cases, including 2,114 fatalities, and 115,357 recoveries.

The virus also sickened 2,250 people in the UAE in the past 24 hours, the country’s health ministry said in a statement.

The Gulf state’s tally now rose to 370,425 cases, including 1,125 deaths, and 359,697 recoveries.

Since starting in China in late December 2019, the coronavirus pandemic has spread worldwide, claiming over 2.45 million lives in 190 countries and regions, and causing over 110,6 million infections, according to the latest figures from the WHO Coronavirus Disease Dashboard.

*Ahmed Asmar contributed to this report from Ankara