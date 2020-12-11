Pandemic deaths continue to rise in Palestine

By Zeynep Hilal Karyagdi

RAMALLAH (AA) – The Palestinian Health Ministry on Friday confirmed 21 deaths and 1,743 fresh cases of the COVID-19 over the past 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the COVID-19 related death toll in the Palestinian region has reached 1,029. The region has also witnessed 121,157 infections, including 94,349 recoveries so far.

The pandemic has claimed over 1.59 million lives in 191 countries and regions across the globe since last December.

Over 70 million cases have been reported worldwide, with more than 45 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

*Writing by Gozde Bayar