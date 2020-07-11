Pandemic kills more people in Oman, Palestine

ISTANBUL (AA) – Health authorities in Oman and Palestine confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday.



In a statement, the Omani Health Ministry said four people had died from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide death toll to 248.



A further 1,083 new cases were registered, bringing the total infections to 54,697, while the recoveries rose to 35,255 after 1,030 people had recovered from the disease.



In Palestine, the Health Ministry reported two more fatalities and 463 infections, taking the total cases to 6,688, including 32 deaths.

Since first appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 188 countries and regions.

The pandemic has killed more than 560,800 people worldwide, with an excess of 12.52 million confirmed cases and over 6.9 million recoveries, according to figures compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.

