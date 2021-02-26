Paraguay re-elected as president of sports council

By Beyza Binnur Donmez

ANKARA (AA) – Paraguay's Sports Minister Fatima Morales has been re-elected as president of the South American Sports Council (Consude) in a unanimous vote.

Following her victory, Morales shared the roadmap for the next two years and vowed the development of South American sport after the coronavirus pandemic, the Sports Secretariat said in a statement on Thursday.

Paraguay "will promote the creation of a regional observatory, the promotion of women in sports, the exchange of good practices in social, school and high-performance sports, and the coordination of national public policies towards regional integration, as well as the importance of Sport in the post-pandemic stage," it said.

Peru assumes the first vice-presidency and Colombia the second vice-presidency at the Board of Directors. The gathering was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Consude members include Argentina, Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.