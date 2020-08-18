Paris Saint-Germain qualify for Champions League final

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – France's Paris Saint-Germain has reached the UEFA Champions League final for the first time after beating German side RB Leipzig 3-0 Tuesday.

Playing at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica, Brazilian defender Marquinhos scored the opener in the 13th minute.

Argentine star Angel Di Maria doubled PSG's lead in the 42nd minute and Spanish defender Juan Bernat's goal in the 56th minute sealed the victory.

PSG will face the winner of the Olympique Lyon-Bayern Munich game in the final.