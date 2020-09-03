Paris Saint-Germain reports 3 more cases of COVID-19

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is growing increasingly concerned after three more players tested positive for the novel coronavirus Thursday.

PSG said on Twitter that the latest SARS-CoV-2 tests confirmed there were "three new positive cases" within the team and the infected players are complying with the appropriate health protocols.

On Wednesday, the club said three of its players were confirmed positive and are following health protocols.

The Paris club did not provide the names of the six players.