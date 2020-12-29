Paris Saint-Germain sack German manager Tuchel

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – French football powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) dismissed German manager Thomas Tuchel on Tuesday.

In a statement, PSG said that the Paris club decided to bring an end to the contract of Tuchel after analyzing his sporting performance.

A previous Borussia Dortmund manager was hired by PSG in 2018.

Tuchel, 47, managed PSG in 127 matches. He had 95 wins, 12 draws and 20 losses.

In his term, PSG won the French top-flight division Ligue 1 twice (2019 and 2020).

Tuchel's men played the UEFA Champions League final last season but lost it to the German opponents Bayern Munich 1-0 in Lisbon.

PSG have 35 points in 17 league matches to be in the third spot, one point behind leaders Olympique Lyon.

Meanwhile, Paris will face Spanish club Barcelona in the Champions League Round of 16 as the first leg will be held in February.​​​​​​​