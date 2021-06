By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova will play against Barbora Krejcikova in the 2021 French Open women's singles final.

World no. 33 Krejcikova from Czech Republic eliminated Greek 18th seed Maria Sakkari 2-1 in the semifinals in Paris as the match's third set saw nail-biting tussle.

Krejcikova won the three-hour-and-18-minute match 7-5, 4-6, 9-7.

The Czech tennis player will take on Russian 31st seed Pavlyuchenkova on Saturday.