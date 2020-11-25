Pelicans star agrees to $158M deal with his team

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram agreed to a lucrative deal with his team Tuesday, said an NBA insider.

"New Orleans Pelicans All-Star F Brandon Ingram has agreed to a five-year, $158 million maximum contract extension, his agents Jeff Schwartz and Jordan Gertler of @excelsm_bball tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski said on Twitter.

Ingram, 23, who plays the small forward position, spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers until his move to the Pelicans in 2019.

He was named the 2019-20 NBA Most Improved Player.

Last season, Ingram averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

– Fall signs with Celtics

Free agent Tacko Fall “has signed a two-way contract with the Boston Celtics," another NBA insider, Shams Charania, tweeted.

Senegalese center Fall, 24, is one of the tallest players in the NBA at 7 feet 5 inches (226 centimeters).

Fall has been a Celtic since 2019.

– Denver center Bol agrees to $4.2M contract

Denver Nuggets center Bol Bol has signed a new two-year deal with his team.

"Denver’s Bol Bol has agreed to a new two-year, $4.2M deal with the Nuggets, his agents Andrew Morrison and Sam Rose of CAA Sports tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium," Charania tweeted.

Sudanese-born US national Bol, 21, has been playing for the Nuggets for a year.

His father, Manute, was an NBA player in 1980s and 1990s.

Manute died in 2010 at the age of 47.