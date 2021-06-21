Peru stun Colombia, take big step for Copa America last 8

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Peru beat Colombia 2-1 in a Sunday 2021 Copa America group match to boost their last eight hopes.

Peruvian midfielder Sergio Pena gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute, scoring the opener at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico Teixeira, Goiania in Brazil.

Colombia pulled level in the 53rd minute as forward Miguel Borja converted a penalty successfully.

However, Colombian defender Yerry Mina scored an own goal in minute 64 to name the result 2-1 for Peru.

Peru have three points after two matches to claim the third spot in Group B led by Brazil, who have bagged six points so far.

In the third fixture, Peru will face Ecuador.

Meanwhile, fifth-placed Ecuador drew with Venezuela 2-2 to have one point after two matches in Group B.

Despite the loss, Colombia remained in the second position with four points. Colombia will take on Brazil in their last group match.

The best four nations in the Group A and B will qualify for the quarterfinals.