Philippine president declares holiday on Eid al-Adha

By Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA (AA) – Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared July 31 a national holiday to celebrate Eid al-Adha, a major Muslim festival.

“Republic Act No. 9849 provides that Eid’l Adha shall be observed as a regular holiday,” Duterte said in a statement.

He added that the date was chosen based on the recommendation of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.

The president advised the Muslim community to maintain social distancing during the festivities.

Muslims make up around 10% of Philippines' 100-million population, according to the commission.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, a Muslim majority autonomous region located in the southern Philippines, announced that the Eid prayer would be performed on Friday.

*Writing by Rhany Chairunissa Rufinaldo from Anadolu Agency's Indonesian language services in Jakarta.