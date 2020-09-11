Philippines: Bangsamoro COVID-19 cases climb to 759

By Riyaz ul Khaliq



ANKARA (AA) – At least 32 personnel at the chief minister’s office in the Bangsamoro Muslim autonomous region in southern Philippines, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, a government statement said on Friday.



It was on Aug. 30 that the first coronavirus case was detected in the office of Al-Hajj Murad Ebrahim, chief minister of Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, following which authorities ordered officials to work from home.



“Out of the 181 test results received from 229 swab samples taken, 32 have tested positive [for COVID-19],” said the statement issued by the Inter Agency Task Force on COVID-19 in the region.

It added the new cases are mostly officials from the chief minister’s office which has been closed for disinfection and officials are working from home.



The government figures showed 22 patients died due to the disease, while 541 patients recovered, while the autonomous region has so far registered 759 infections.