Philippines reports largest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases

By Riyaz ul Khaliq

ANKARA (AA) – The Philippines on Thursday recorded largest single-day jump in coronavirus cases with 539 new contagions.

According to the Health Department, new cases brought the total count to 15,588 in the island nation.

So far 3,598 people infected with the virus have recovered, including 92 new recoveries.

COVID-19 has killed 921 people in the country with 17 recent deaths registered.

The Philippines has established 42 laboratories for processing samples while 289,732 individuals have been tested for the coronavirus.