Philippines resumes use of AstraZeneca vaccine

Pizaro Gozali Idrus

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AA) – The Philippines on Monday decided to resume the use of AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine for people below age 60.

The Department of Health announced the decision based on the recommendation given by the Food and Drug Administration, reiterating that the vaccine is safe and effective.

“We will resume the use of the vaccine since its benefits outweigh the risks," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a press briefing.

On April 8, the Southeast Asian country had suspended the use of the vaccine, developed with Oxford University, for people below 60 years over possible links with rare cases of blood clots.

It has received 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines supplied by the UN-led COVAX facility, an initiative for universal, fair, equitable and timely access to COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

The island nation began the inoculation campaign on Feb. 28 and has administered more than 1.45 million doses to date. It has confirmed 945,745 COVID-19 cases, including 16,048 related deaths.

*Writing by Maria Elisa Hospita