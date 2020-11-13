Photo Album of Istanbul Photo Awards released

By Aise

Humeyra Bulovali

ISTANBUL (AA) – Anadolu Agency published the photo album of the international news photography competition Istanbul Photo Awards 2020, which was held for the sixth time this year.

In the album, prepared in the scope of the competition, organized by Anadolu Agency with the sponsorship of Turkish Airlines (THY), all award-winning works determined by international jury members are presented to photography lovers.

Among the winning works of the competition, which are applied in the news and sports categories, is a summary of significant events from Palestine to Indonesia that has made a voice on the world agenda in 2019.

It can be seen the winning photos required lots of time, energy, and talent, as well as years of work, said Deborah Copaken, ahead jury of the competition, in her album presentation.

The photograph titled “Hong Kong Protests” taken for the New York Times by photojournalist Yik Fei Lam, who was deemed worthy of the Photo of the Year Award, is on the album cover.

The photo carries universal importance as it shows the point at which the ongoing protests worldwide have come.

Jury Yuri Kozyrev said that the “Photo of the Year” fully reflected the events that took place in Hong Kong, while also documenting a striking moment.

The exhibition, consisting of which will run until Nov. 22 at the Ankara High-Speed Train Station ATG Mall, will take place in Istanbul afterward.

The album, which attracts attention with News Photos as well as sports and human stories, can also be reached from www.istanbulphotoawards.com, the official page of the competition.

* Writing by

Merve Berker