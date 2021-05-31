Physical inactivity causes 6% of deaths globally: Expert

By Gokhan Zobar

EDIRNE, Turkey (AA) – Lack of exercise and physical inactivity have many negative effects for people and are responsible for 6% of global mortality, said an expert.

Speaking at the virtual 1st National E-Symposium on Physical Activity, Dr. Hulya Kayihan, the head of the Occupational Therapy Department in the Faculty of Health Sciences at Biruni University, said physical inactivity is common worldwide.

“Physical inactivity is the main cause of nearly 21-25% of breast and colon cancer, 27% of diabetes, and 30% of ischemic heart diseases," she said.

Exercise and bodily movement is the most effective and cheapest method to prevent heart diseases, obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, and some types of cancer, the professor said.

"Physical activity makes an individual feel more energetic, more lively, active and peaceful. It protects and improves health for people with mobility restrictions, and prevents diseases caused by inactivity," Kayihan said.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Istanbul