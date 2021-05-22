Pinar Karsiyaka beat Fenerbahce Beko to level playoff semifinals

By Emre Asikci

ISTANBUL (AA) – Pinar Karsiyaka claimed a 71-80 away win over Fenerbahce Beko to level ING Basketball Super League playoff semifinals on Saturday.

Pinar Karsiyaka's Jeffery Raymar Morgan posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds in the second match at Ulker Sports and Event Hall in Istanbul.

James Metecan Birsen came off the bench to add 19 points and seven rebounds for the Izmir basketball club as the series is now tied up 1-1.

Fenerbahce Beko's German center Danilo Timon Barthel was the highest scorer for his team with 15 points and six rebounds.

Czech power forward Jan Vesely helped his team with 14 points and five rebounds.

The third game between the two sides will be played at Pinar Karsiyaka's home ground, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk Karsiyaka Sports Hall on Monday.