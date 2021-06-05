'PKK revealed true face in attack on Peshmerga troops'

By Sarp Ozer

ANKARA (AA) – The PKK terror group has once again revealed its true face in its recent attack on Peshmerga soldiers in northern Iraq, sources from Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Saturday, calling on allied countries to halt their support to the terrorists.

"This attack showed once again that the PKK is a terrorist organization and it never aims at protecting Kurdish people," said the ministry sources, asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Five Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers were killed on Saturday in an attack by the PKK terror group in Iraq's northern Dohuk province, according to Serbest Lezgin, the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) deputy minister of Peshmerga affairs.

The fatalities occurred in an ambush set by PKK terrorists in Amadiya district, he said, adding that four other Peshmerga troops were injured in the attack.

The terrorists carried out the attack with a guided missile and escaped from the area after the attack, according to sources on the ground.

While some pro-PKK websites reported on unfounded claims holding the Turkish Armed Forces responsible for the attack, a statement by the KRG officials saying that the bodies of two PKK terrorists had been found at the scene revealed that the allegations were completely untrue.

The statement by the ministry sources came in response to the claims and they noted that the terror group targeted the Peshmerga soldiers who were on duty to ensure peace and safety of people living in their villages.

They also called on "friendly and ally countries" to halt support to the terror organization, especially by supplying arms and ammunition.

"All countries should be careful and cautious against this bloody terrorist organization, and they should know that these terrorists are not the representatives of our Kurdish brothers and sisters," they urged.

*Writing by Sena Guler