PKK terrorists kill security guard in southeastern Turkey

By Fecri Barlik

SIIRT, Turkey (AA) – A security guard was killed and another was wounded in an attack early Thursday by the PKK terrorist organization on a military base in Turkey's southeastern Siirt province.

According to a statement by the governorate of Siirt, PKK terrorists attacked the Degirmentasi Military Base in Pervari district using long-barreled weapons.

Security guard Mehmet Babat was killed and his colleague Siddik Bulut was wounded.

Bulut was taken to Siirt Training and Research Hospital.

An operation against the terrorists continues in the region.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

*Writing by Dilan Pamuk in Ankara