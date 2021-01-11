PKK using drug trade to promote terror network in Iraq

By Zehra Nur Duz

ANKARA (AA) – Drug trafficking is a major source of revenue for the PKK terror group to promote its terrorist activities across Iraq, the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front (ITF) said on Monday.

According to Iraqi sources, the PKK has accelerated its illegal drug trade activities across the country to fund its terror network.

In July 2020, Iraqi security forces arrested two suspects during an anti-narcotic operation in Kirkuk province.

“These two drug dealers are from Ranya and Kalar — towns located in Sulaymaniyah province in the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) in northern Iraq — where the PKK terrorist organization has serious activities,” Ershad Salihi told Istanbul-based TRT World.

He said Kirkuk police set free one of the two drug dealers — which seemed to be affiliated with the PKK terror group — after it opened an investigation.

The other suspect is still held under surveillance, waiting to stand trial, the Turkmen leader said.

“In recent months, the PKK has been able to garner a lot of financial sources through drug trafficking, using Kirkuk as a transit point between northern Iraq and southern Iraq,” Salihi said.

The Iraqi leader called on both central government and KRG to inspect the PKK’s illicit drug activities more strictly.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.