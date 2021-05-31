PKK/YPG digs tunnels close to Turkish-Syrian border

By Mohamad Misto and Omer Koparan

QAMISHLI/AZAZ, Syria (AA) – The PKK/YPG terror group continues to dig tunnels close to the Turkish-Syrian border, Anadolu Agency’s sources in the field said Monday.

The tunnels are being dug in Qamishli, Al-Darbasiyah, Al-Malikiyah and Ayn al-Arab.

According to reports by Anadolu Agency’s field correspondents, the PKK/YPG dig tunnels, a tactic it copied from the Daesh/ISIS terror group, to infiltrate Turkey and launch terrorist attacks.

Entrances to the tunnel network are located only 2 kilometers (around 1.25 miles) from the border.

Construction of the tunnel network has caused significant damage to the region’s infrastructure, the sources noted.

The terror group, operating from Syria’s adjacent Tal Rifaat and Manbij regions, often carries out attacks in Jarabulus, Azaz, Afrin and al-Bab.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian branch.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and to enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

*Writing by Ahmet Gencturk