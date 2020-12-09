Players, referees protest racism in Champions League

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – In a protest against racism, referees and players knelt down on the pitch before a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday.

The Paris Saint-Germain – Basaksehir football match was held at Parc des Princes, Paris.

Home team PSG led the first half 3-0.

Brazilian superstar Neymar scored two goals in the 21st and 38th minutes and French star Kylian Mbappe scored a penalty shot in the 42nd minute to make it 3-0 for PSG.

The game in Paris resumed in the 14th minute as it was previously paused on Tuesday.

Basaksehir assistant manager Pierre Webo faced a racist remark by Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu on Tuesday as players headed to locker rooms.

European football's governing body UEFA postponed the match to Wednesday with new referees.