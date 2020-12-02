Poland: Number of COVID-19 cases pass 1M mark

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Number of coronavirus cases in Poland passed the 1 million mark with 13,855 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

Death toll in the country rose by 609, reaching 18,208, according to the Health Ministry data.

With the latest figures, Poland became the sixth country with the highest number of cases in Europe, after France, Spain, the UK, Italy, and Germany.

According to the Polish Health Ministry, the country’s COVID-19 death rate has risen to 453 per million population.

On Nov. 25, the country reported its highest number of fatalities in a day with 674, while on Nov. 7, the ministry reported 27,875 new cases, the most since the beginning of the pandemic.

Despite stricter safety measures enforced last month, infections and fatalities have surged in Poland over recent days.

Across the country, working hours of public places such as shopping malls, hotels, cinemas, and museums have been limited, while restaurants and cafes are only allowed to provide delivery services.

Educational institutes have also reverted to online classes.

Children under the age of 16 are only allowed outside between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. and must be accompanied by an adult.