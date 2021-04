ANKARA (AA) – Poland reported 954 new deaths from the coronavirus, health authorities said on Thursday, the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

With the new fatalities, the death toll in the country reached 56,659.

Some 27,887 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of infections to nearly 2.5 million.

On April 1, the country announced a record number of daily cases as 35,251 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.