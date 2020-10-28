Poland sees highest daily spike in virus cases, deaths

By Rabia Iclal Turan

ANKARA (AA) – Poland on Wednesday reported 236 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 18,820 more cases, the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The new figures raised the total number of cases in the country to 299,049, while the death toll reached 4,851, according to health authorities.

As many as 13,391 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in the hospitals, with 1,150 of them on ventilators.

A total of 123,504 people have so far recovered from the virus, with 4,267 of them over the last 24 hours.