Poland sees new daily record of virus cases

By Busra Nur Bilgic Cakmak

ANKARA (AA) – Poland on Friday reported 21,629 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since the start of the pandemic.

The country also reported 202 new deaths taking the toll to 5,351.

The fresh figures raised the total number of cases in the country to 340,824, according to health authorities.

As many as 15,444 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospitals, with 1,254 of them on ventilators.

A total of 134,724 people have so far recovered from the virus — 5,457 of them over the last 24 hours.