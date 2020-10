By Ibrahim Halil Akturk

ISTANBUL (AA) – Turkish security authorities arrested dozens of suspects early Wednesday affiliated with the outlawed Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP).

Security teams raided multiple addresses simultaneously in Istanbul and arrested 24 suspects linked to the far-left terror group.

The suspects are accused of disseminating propaganda for the MLKP.

The MLKP was founded in 1994 and in 2007 was added to a list of active terror organizations in Turkey.