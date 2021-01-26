Police in western Turkey seize ancient starfish fossils

By Burak Akay

CANAKKALE, Turkey (AA) – Turkish anti-smuggling teams seized six starfish fossils dating back two million years in a western part of the country Monday, according to a security source.

Police teams in Canakkale detected four suspects in the city center who were trying to sell the fossils, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

During the operation, the fossils were seized and the suspects were arrested.

The fossils were delivered to the Troy Museum Directorate after being examined.

*Writing by Havva Kara Aydin