

Police Investigating Hate Crime against Turkish Restaurant at Beverly Hills

Between six and eight men believed to be in their 20s or 30s carried out the attack around 8:30 p.m., police said.

A man who identified himself as the son of the owners of Cafe Istanbul said his parents’ restaurant had been the target. The cafe’s windows were covered with plywood Thursday, and signs affixed to the wood read, “Armenians attacked this business.”

The owners’ son, who asked that his name not be used because he feared for his and his family’s safety , said a group of masked men began destroying the restaurant’s outdoor dining area on Wednesday night, flinging chairs and shattering dishes. “They were chanting that they wanted Turks to die, that they were here to kill Turks,” the son said.

No customers were dining at the restaurant at the time, and his parents were the only ones present, he said.

MEDIA RELEASE from Beverly Hills Police Department

November 5, 2020

Hate Crime Incident

Beverly Hills, Calif. – On Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 8:30 PM, a hate crime occurred in the 300 block of South Beverly Drive. A group of 6-8 male subjects, ranging in age from 20-30, entered the restaurant and made pro-Armenia statements to the employees. The suspects destroyed property inside of the restaurant while making pro-Armenia comments. The suspects physically attacked the employees inside the restaurant and later in the alley outside of the restaurant. The victims did sustain minor injuries and refused medical treatment

at the scene.

The Detective Bureau, along with our High Tech Crime unit, are currently investigating. All surveillance video will be reviewed with the intent of identifying the suspects responsible for this crime.

“The BHPD is investigating this unacceptable act of hate and violence,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman. “There is no place in our City for this behavior and we ask members of the public to please come forward with any information on the suspects in this case.”

If you have information about this crime, you are encouraged to call the Beverly Hills Police Department (310) 285-2125. If you would like to remain anonymous, text BEVHILLSPD followed by the tip information to 888777.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. To access Crime Stoppers download the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP or use the website http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.