Police seize over 40 kg of heroin in eastern Turkey

By Abdullah Soylemez

AGRI, Turkey (AA) – Police seized 40.3 kilograms (88.8 pounds) of heroin in eastern Turkey on Sunday, according to authorities.

Heroin was confiscated from a vehicle that was stopped at a checkpoint in the city center of Van province, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The heroin that was hidden in 80 packs, was seized in a sniffer dog-assisted operation, while four suspects were arrested.

Two suspects were later released on condition of judicial control.