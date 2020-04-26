Polish football to return in late May

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Poland is set to resume the 2019-2020 football season at the end of May, its premier confirmed Saturday.

"#Ekstraklasa plan approved by the prime minister @MorawieckiM [Mateusz Morawiecki], May 29, we're back to the game!," Polish top-tier division Ekstraklasa announced on Twitter.

The coronavirus forced Poland to postpone Ekstraklasa on March 13.

Ekstraklasa said in a news conference that Morawiecki and Sports Minister Danuta Dmowska-Andrzejuk met to approve the resumption of the Polish Ekstraklasa next month.

This season has been planned to be completed by July 20.

Legia Warsaw leads the league with 51 points. Meanwhile second place Piast Gliwice has 43 points in 26 matches. Cracovia is third with 42.

The novel coronavirus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

Nearly 2.9 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll near almost 203,000 with more than 816,000 recoveries, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the US.

Poland reported 499 deaths from the virus with 11,067 cases.