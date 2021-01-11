Premature baby regains health after long treatment

By Kerem Kocalar

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (AA) – A premature baby weighing 790 grams (1.74 pounds) upon birth was discharged from a hospital in southeastern Turkey following her nearly six-month-long rehabilitation process under intensive care.

According to a statement by Private ANKA Hospital in the Gaziantep province, Ecrin was born only 26 weeks into pregnancy and immediately put under intensive care due to concerns about her survival.

After a 178-day-long treatment, the baby was discharged on Monday, now weighing 2.9 kilos (6.39 pounds).

Dr. Ercan Sivasli, a doctor operating the intensive care unit at the hospital, said the health personnel was happy about development of the infant’s health and her healthy return to her family.

* Writing by Ali Murat Alhas in Ankara