Premier League sees new 16 coronavirus cases

By Muhammed Enes Calli

ANKARA (AA) – A total of 16 players and club staffers from English Premier League clubs have contracted the coronavirus over the past week, said the league.

“The Premier League can today confirm that between Monday 11 January and Sunday 17 January, across two rounds of testing, 3,115 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 16 new positive tests,” it said in a statement Monday.

The infected people are self-isolating for 10 days, it added.