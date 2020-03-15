– President remains symptom free, says his physician

By Servet Gunerigok

WASHINGTON (AA) – U.S. President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus Saturday after announcing earlier in the day he took the test for the virus, according to his physician.

"One week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the President remains symptom free,” Dr. Sean P. Conley, said in a statement.

“This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” he wrote.

Trump told reporters Saturday at the White House he took the test Friday night. "I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday. People were asking that I take the test."

He said the test was sent to a lab and results were due in "a day, or two days."

Trump said Friday he would "most likely" be tested for COVID-19, after coming in contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus.

The official attended a dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort and was photographed standing with the president, Brazilian President Jair Bolsanaro and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Bolsanaro announced Friday he tested negative for the virus.