Pro-Palestinian rallies in Jordan condemn Israeli aggression

By Laith Al-Junaidi

AMMAN, Jordan – (AA) Hundreds of Jordanians continued to rally Friday in support of Palestine and denounced Israeli aggression.

About 4,000 protesters marched in Amman, briefly stopping near the Israeli Embassy.

Demonstrators converged in front of the Al-Husseini Mosque after Friday prayers and marched to Al-Nakhil Square carrying Palestinian flags.

Similar protests were reported in other governorates, including Irbid, Ajloun, Mafraq, Tafila, Karak, Aqaba and Zarqa.

Demonstrations have been ongoing since last Friday, with protesters demanding a strong response from Arab-Muslim countries and the international community to halt Israeli aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

Government spokesman Sakhr Dudin said in a statement that the rallies express Jordanians "consistent and historical position in support of the Palestinian brothers and support for the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque."

He said Jordanians are united in their support for Palestine despite their challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic and stressed that the people and the state’s stance are “identical.”

Israel continues to carry out raids and shelling on Gaza, where 122 Palestinians, including 31 children and 20 women, have been killed, in addition to 950 injuries.

*Writing by Ibrahim Mukhtar in Ankara