PROFILE – Chile's Vidal bags 9th league title in 10 years

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Inter Milan's Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal last weekend earned another silverware to his trophy cabinet by helping put the "Nerazzurri" (Black and Blues) on track to win Italy's Serie A title.

Playing in both central and defensive midfielder positions, Vidal, 33, helped win nine league titles over the last ten years.

Vidal has respectively played for many European giants since 2011, such as Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and his current club Inter.

He was a Juventus midfielder in 2011-2015 to win the Italian Serie A four times in a row (2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015).

In 2015, he made his way to Germany's Bayern Munich and played there until 2018.

In his three-year spell in Germany, Vidal claimed the German Bundesliga every year that he spent with Bayern.

Barcelona signed him in 2018. In his first season at Barcelona, Vidal became the Spanish La Liga champion.

In the coronavirus-hit 2020, he returned to Italy after five years but to play for Inter this time.

This season Vidal played in 30 matches to score two goals for Inter.

However, he had to be sidelined for two months as Inter previously said that the Chilean international underwent knee surgery on March 12.

Vidal was one of the important midfielders of his generation as he had 583 club appearances to tally 107 goals and 76 assists since 2005 when he was promoted to the Chile's Colo Colo senior team.

Before Juventus, Vidal played for Colo Colo and Germany's Bayer Leverkusen.

He is drawing attention with his hardworking characteristic and box-to-box midfielder attribution, which means he can do both defensive and offensive duties on the pitch.

– Vidal wins Copa America with Chile

One of the most capped Chilean players, Vidal won back-to-back Copa America titles with his nation in 2015 and 2016.

Vidal is one of the decent members of the Chilean national team as he piled up 119 international caps.

He made his Chile debut in 2007 when he was 19.

Vidal scored 32 goals in 119 appearances for the South American team.

Meanwhile, he played in two FIFA World Cup tournaments, South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014.

In both 2010 and 2014, Chile's run was discontinued by Brazil in the Round of 16.

– Vidal 2015 Champions League finalist

Vidal was a UEFA Champions League finalist while he was a Juventus member.

He played in the 2015 Champions League final held in Berlin. Juventus lost to Barcelona 3-1 at Olympiastadion (Olympic Stadium).

So Vidal returned to his home with a silver medal.

Separately he individually spent his most fruitful time at Juventus (2011-2015).

Vidal scored 48 goals and produced 25 assists in 171 appearances for "Bianconeri" (the Black and Whites).