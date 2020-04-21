PROFILE – Ex-S.African footballer's death marks 5 years

By Can Erozden

ANKARA (AA) – Tuesday marked the fifth death anniversary of John Leshiba Moshoeu, a former South African football player who died of cancer in 2015.

Moshoeu was among famed midfielders in Turkey, playing for several Turkish football clubs, including Genclerbirligi, Kocaelispor, Fenerbahce and Bursaspor between 1993 and 2003.

He scored 55 goals and produced 22 assists in 226 Turkish Super Lig matches.

His first overseas club Genclerbirligi commemorated their ex-attacking midfielder Moshoeu on Tuesday.

"In his fifth death anniversary, we remember John Leshiba Moshoeu with respect, who mesmerized everyone with his talent and made himself named 'wizard' in the headlines of [Turkish] dailies," the Ankara-based club said on Twitter.

Moshoeu had been fighting stomach cancer.

He played for Giant Blackpool, Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, and Alexandra United while he was in South Africa.

Moshoeu had 73 appearances for Bafana Bafana, the South African national team, and scored 8 goals for his nation.

He was a 1996 Africa Cup of Nations winner.

Moshoeu played for South Africa in the 1998 FIFA World Cup held in France but Bafana Bafana were eliminated in the group stage.

Regarded as one of the most important South African talents of his generation, Moshoeu retired from football in 2014, a year before his death.

In 2008, he left the South African first-tier division team AmaZulu to pause his career but joined a lower division club Alexandra United in 2010.