– 'Protecting climate critical for sustainable future'

By Fatma Eda Topcu

ISTANBUL (AA) – Mitigating the climate crisis, protecting biodiversity, and addressing social inequalities are essential for a sustainable world, the head of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) said on Wednesday.

In an online meeting, Peter Bakker said that to reduce global warming by 1.5 C, the world needs to cut carbon emissions by 7% every year till 2030.

“Considering that we could [only] drop [carbon emissions] by 8% during the recent period, when half of the world was at home due to the pandemic, we understand how difficult this goal is,” he said.

Stressing the critical and urgent nature of the climate crisis, he said the world must start focusing on changing and transforming existing systems to meet the pressing requirements of lower carbon emissions.

* Writing by Gokhan Ergocun