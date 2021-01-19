Protesters, security officials clash in Tunisia

By Shaima Al-Mannai

TUNIS, Tunisia (AA) – Security forces and demonstrators here in the capital clashed Tuesday as social unrest protests swell in Tunisia.

Demonstrators demanded the development of the country and the release of those arrested in connection with recent nighttime protests.

Security forces tried to use teargas to disperse crowds. There has not been an official mention of injuries.

Several cities recently witnessed nighttime movements interspersed with clashes with security forces, amid the start of a night curfew as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Protesters carried signs condemning the government’s and security officers’ handling of the protests. They included: “Jobs! Freedom! Dignity! Patriotism!” and “No fear! No Terror! The street belongs to the people!”

The Interior Ministry said Monday it arrested 632 people who participated in riots in the capital and other regions in recent days.

Politicians and activists have exchanged accusations of inciting violence, riots and night protests in several regions.

The leader of the leftist Labor Party Al-Jilani Hamami, condemned security officials’ handling of the protests and warned that the use of force will further deteriorate the situation.

Coronavirus cases have hit 181,885, including 5,750 deaths and 131,019 recoveries as of Monday.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar contributed to this report from Ankara