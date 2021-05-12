Protestors gather in front of UN in Geneva over Israeli attacks

By Bayram Altug and Peter Kenny

GENEVA (AA) – Protestors gathered Wednesday in front of the United Nations in Geneva to demonstrate against the recent attacks by Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Among the more than 1,000 people who organizers said attended were a group of Turks who waved Turkish and Palestinian flags while protesting under a three-legged broken chair monument to landmine victims worldwide.

Human rights organizations supported the demonstrations led by the Welfare and Justice Association (Refahder), the Geneva-based International Association for Human Rights and Development, and the Association of Torture Victims.

Among the protestors was Hani Ramadan, the grandson of Hassan al-Banna, the founder of the Muslim Brotherhood organization, who spoke out against the attacks by Israeli security forces in East Jerusalem around Al-Aqsa Mosque and against Palestinian protesters.

Ender Demirtaş, president of Refahder’s European branch and the International Association for Human Rights and Development, said "the cause of Jerusalem and Palestine is to honor all humanity.”

"The Jerusalem case is not alone; the Muslims there are not alone."

He said they would do everything to defend their rights.

Demirtaş said the city of Jerusalem is common to all of humanity and not only Muslims.

Demonstrators chanted slogans such as "Long live Palestine," "Palestine's capital is Jerusalem" and "Terrorist Israel."